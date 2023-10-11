×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: hamas | hezbollah | ron desantis | florida | demonstrations | u.s. | middle east

Gov. DeSantis to Newsmax: Pro-Hamas Rallies Show Sickness in Society

By    |   Wednesday, 11 October 2023 09:13 PM EDT

Rallies across U.S. cities in support of terror group Hamas show a "sickness in our society," Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"These demonstrations ... where they're cheering Hamas, knowing that Hamas has decapitated babies, they're executing elderly people, raping women — this is obviously an atrocious terrorist attack, but I think that they scraped the bottom of the barrel of human depravity on this," DeSantis told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "And to take to the streets and celebrate that, there's a sickness in our society here."

DeSantis then explained how in Florida, the state has already taken action against Iran, the country behind Hamas' funding, by expanding financial sanctions on the country.

"My view is the more money that goes into that country, that regime takes it. They're not going to help their own people. They're going to send it to Hamas and Hezbollah and foment jihad throughout the Middle East, so we've got to do our part to shut off the spigot as much as we can," DeSantis said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Jeremy Frankel

Jeremy Frankel is a Newsmax writer reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rallies across U.S. cities in support of terror group Hamas show a "sickness in our society," Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told Newsmax on Wednesday.
hamas, hezbollah, ron desantis, florida, demonstrations, u.s., middle east
219
2023-13-11
Wednesday, 11 October 2023 09:13 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved