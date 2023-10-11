Gov. DeSantis to Newsmax: Pro-Hamas Rallies Show Sickness in Society

Rallies across U.S. cities in support of terror group Hamas show a "sickness in our society," Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told Newsmax Wednesday.

"These demonstrations ... where they're cheering Hamas, knowing that Hamas has decapitated babies, they're executing elderly people, raping women — this is obviously an atrocious terrorist attack, but I think that they scraped the bottom of the barrel of human depravity on this," DeSantis told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "And to take to the streets and celebrate that, there's a sickness in our society here."

DeSantis then explained how in Florida, the state has already taken action against Iran, the country behind Hamas' funding, by expanding financial sanctions on the country.

"My view is the more money that goes into that country, that regime takes it. They're not going to help their own people. They're going to send it to Hamas and Hezbollah and foment jihad throughout the Middle East, so we've got to do our part to shut off the spigot as much as we can," DeSantis said.

