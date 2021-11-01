Gloria Allred to Newsmax: Questions Surround 'Rust' Movie Set Shooting

Gloria Allred, the attorney for Mamie Mitchell, the script supervisor on the film ''Rust,'' told Newsmax that many questions still need to be answered before ''final conclusions'' are reached as to what caused the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Allred added on Monday's ''Eric Bolling: The Balance'' that Mitchell, her client, came close to being struck by the stray bullet that led to the death of Hutchins, ''but fortunately, she had the presence of mind, even though she was in shock, to run out of the church ... [and] call 911, and her voice is on that recording.

''We have a lot of unanswered questions, and we would like to get to those questions and those answers, and so far we don't really have all of the answers.''

But Allred added what has been reported is that ''the armorer, who by the way is the person on movie sets who was supposed to hand a gun to the actor, and Mamie says that in her 40 years as a script supervisor on set where guns are located, she has never seen an assistant director hand it to the actor.''

Regardless of whether Alec Baldwin, who was holding the gun when it fired, will be charged with a crime, Allred said, ''there's a potential for liability in a civil lawsuit. So this has to be investigated to see what that liability would entail.''

Additionally, Allred noted that the armorer, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, ''said 'there was no live ammunition,' as far as she knew. Then her attorney kind of says, 'well, she had two jobs, that it was hard and all of that.'''

''But the assistant director admits, by the way, that he didn't check all of the rounds,'' and he should have, Allred added, if he's the one ''handing the gun to Alec Baldwin.''

So some of the questions that still need answering, Allred continued, are: ''Did Alec Baldwin also check the gun? ... And if he didn't, why not? And if he did, what did he see? And also, why did that gun go off? Because guns don't go off by themselves. So how did that happen?''

Hutchins, the ''Rust'' cinematographer, died Oct. 21, 2021, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.