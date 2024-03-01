×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: halperin | biden | trump | gop

Mark Halperin to Newsmax: No Secret Plan to Replace Biden

By    |   Friday, 01 March 2024 08:19 PM EST

There's no secret plan to replace President Joe Biden as the Democratic presidential nominee, which is probably hard for Republicans to believe, said political analyst Mark Halperin.

"Donald Trump and other Republicans might think that Joe Biden is not going to be the nominee," Halperin said Friday during an appearance on Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"Unless health keeps him from being the nominee, there's no secret plan to replace him. There's no secret plan to challenge him. He's going to be the nominee.

"I know it's hard for Republicans to believe that, because they look at the polling and they say, How could the Democratic Party be so suicidal as to run someone so weak? But Joe Biden thinks he's the strongest Democrat to run ... and because he's waited so long to not withdraw, he probably is the strongest at this point."

A full 58% of Americans disapprove of the president, according to a Reuters polling tracker; and Biden lags behind Trump in seven swing states, a Bloomberg/Morning Consult poll found.

The oldest president in U.S. history, Biden would be 86 by the end of a second term, should he win one.

Voters are approaching this year's election with misgivings about Biden's age, having scrutinized his gaffes, his coughing, his slow walking, and even a tumble off his bicycle.

Trump, 77, is the favorite to lock up the Republican nomination later this month, which would bring him closer to a November rematch against Biden. Trump was 70 when he took office in 2017, which made him the oldest American president to be inaugurated — until Biden broke his record by being inaugurated at 78 in 2021.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
There's no secret plan to replace President Joe Biden as the Democratic presidential nominee, which is probably hard for Republicans to believe, said political analyst Mark Halperin.
halperin, biden, trump, gop
327
2024-19-01
Friday, 01 March 2024 08:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved