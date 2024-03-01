Mark Halperin to Newsmax: No Secret Plan to Replace Biden

There's no secret plan to replace President Joe Biden as the Democratic presidential nominee, which is probably hard for Republicans to believe, said political analyst Mark Halperin.

"Donald Trump and other Republicans might think that Joe Biden is not going to be the nominee," Halperin said Friday during an appearance on Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"Unless health keeps him from being the nominee, there's no secret plan to replace him. There's no secret plan to challenge him. He's going to be the nominee.

"I know it's hard for Republicans to believe that, because they look at the polling and they say, How could the Democratic Party be so suicidal as to run someone so weak? But Joe Biden thinks he's the strongest Democrat to run ... and because he's waited so long to not withdraw, he probably is the strongest at this point."

A full 58% of Americans disapprove of the president, according to a Reuters polling tracker; and Biden lags behind Trump in seven swing states, a Bloomberg/Morning Consult poll found.

The oldest president in U.S. history, Biden would be 86 by the end of a second term, should he win one.

Voters are approaching this year's election with misgivings about Biden's age, having scrutinized his gaffes, his coughing, his slow walking, and even a tumble off his bicycle.

Trump, 77, is the favorite to lock up the Republican nomination later this month, which would bring him closer to a November rematch against Biden. Trump was 70 when he took office in 2017, which made him the oldest American president to be inaugurated — until Biden broke his record by being inaugurated at 78 in 2021.

