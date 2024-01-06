×
Tags: haley | trump | iowa | primary | gop

Trump: Haley Will Sell You Out Just Like She Sold Me Out

Saturday, 06 January 2024 05:25 PM EST

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley will "sell you out just like she sold me out," former President Donald Trump said Saturday at a campaign rally in Newton, Iowa, that aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax2 online streaming application.

"People who fund Nikki Haley and Ron [DeSantis] aren't working for your interests. They are working for the interests of other nations and themselves, and so are those two," Trump said during a speech that last just shy of two hours.

"'I'll never run against him. He's a great president. Why would I run? Ladies and gentlemen, I've decided to run," Trump said, mocking the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

"She came to Mar-a-Lago to see me to inform me that she'll never run. 'They're all false rumors.' But then she ran."

Haley, he added, "would grant amnesty to [President Joe] Biden's illegal aliens in her very first week. And, sadly, the establishment losers and sell-outs lagging far behind us in the Republican primary cannot be trusted on taxes, trade, or anything else.

"Like they betrayed me, they're gonna betray you.

"One thing about a politician — their original thought is what they go with. They're globalists, and they always will be. They can't help it. And, you know, some people agree with them, but not a lot. I don't agree with them. I think it's horrible. That's why we're in such trouble as a nation."

Solange Reyner | editorial.reyner@newsmax.com

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

Saturday, 06 January 2024 05:25 PM
