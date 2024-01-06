Trump: Haley Will Sell You Out Just Like She Sold Me Out

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley will "sell you out just like she sold me out," former President Donald Trump said Saturday at a campaign rally in Newton, Iowa, that aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax2 online streaming application.

"People who fund Nikki Haley and Ron [DeSantis] aren't working for your interests. They are working for the interests of other nations and themselves, and so are those two," Trump said during a speech that last just shy of two hours.

"'I'll never run against him. He's a great president. Why would I run? Ladies and gentlemen, I've decided to run," Trump said, mocking the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

"She came to Mar-a-Lago to see me to inform me that she'll never run. 'They're all false rumors.' But then she ran."

Haley, he added, "would grant amnesty to [President Joe] Biden's illegal aliens in her very first week. And, sadly, the establishment losers and sell-outs lagging far behind us in the Republican primary cannot be trusted on taxes, trade, or anything else.

"Like they betrayed me, they're gonna betray you.

"One thing about a politician — their original thought is what they go with. They're globalists, and they always will be. They can't help it. And, you know, some people agree with them, but not a lot. I don't agree with them. I think it's horrible. That's why we're in such trouble as a nation."

