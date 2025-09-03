Sen. Hagerty to Newsmax: China Has Forgotten US Aid in WWII

Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un appeared together publicly for the first time on Wednesday at a massive military parade commemorating the 80th anniversary of China's victory over Japan in World War II. Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Wednesday that China “seems to have fully forgotten” that they only triumphed over the Japanese because of the Americans.

“In fact, 80 years ago, the United States shed blood. If you think about it, had we not been involved in World War II, China might be under Japanese control right now. And I think that there is not a full appreciation of that in China. I think that the China right now, today thinks they did it. It is amazing how revisionist history works under Xi Jinping. The Chinese seem to have fully forgotten all of that, and they can only remember grievances. But the fact is that were it not for the United States of America stepping into World War II, China would be a very different place,” Hagerty said during an appearance on “The Record with Greta Van Susteren.”

Hagerty noted that there is not a true friendship emerging between the three countries. “But let me say this — there's no real alliance there. It's a marriage of convenience. Well, I wonder if we were invited ... I mean, I wouldn't expect that we would be. But I don't know if it's classified or not, but I'll say this — the United States has a long history of helping other nations,” he added.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com

Related Stories:

1224897

1224896