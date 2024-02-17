×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: hageman | mayorkas | impeachment | biden

Rep. Hageman to Newsmax: After Mayorkas Impeachment, Biden Is Next

By    |   Saturday, 17 February 2024 05:08 PM EST

Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., told Newsmax on Saturday that following the impeachment of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, she expects the House will impeach President Joe Biden next.

"I think that we will probably be moving eventually on President Biden as well, because he clearly has violated the law," Hageman said on "Saturday Agenda."

Hageman, who is one of the House impeachment managers for the Mayorkas impeachment, said, "He carries out the policies of Biden. But he's also one who is setting those policies. He is willfully violating the law. This is not negligence. This is not unintentional.

"This is not just a crisis anymore. It is a catastrophe. This is not an immigration crisis. This is a crisis related to organized crime. The amount of money that the cartels are making in human trafficking and drug smuggling is absolutely mind-blowing, and it is all because of Alejandro Mayorkas and the decisions that he's making, so he absolutely should have been impeached. He has been impeached."

The Wyoming representative stated she is ready to proceed with the impeachment process.

"It is now time to convict him for high crimes and misdemeanors and completely ignoring the laws that Congress has passed. He needs to go, and this was just the first step in that process," she said.

Asked about the next step, Hageman, a member of the House Judiciary Committee, said, "We're reviewing the rules; we're reviewing the reports. And we're putting together the case as a trial attorney. Basically, you look at liability and injury; and that's the way that we will be presenting this. To what extent is he liable for the situation on the border? It's clear from the evidence that he, in fact, is liable and responsible. And then you look at the injury and damage that he has caused to this country.

"It is just absolutely, again, shocking," she said, "what this administration has done, what Mayorkas has done in terms of not just allowing, but encouraging and expediting and facilitating this kind of an invasion over our southern and northern borders. And then also, he's absolutely lied to Congress repeatedly."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., told Newsmax on Saturday that following the impeachment of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, she expects the House will impeach President Joe Biden next.
hageman, mayorkas, impeachment, biden
406
2024-08-17
Saturday, 17 February 2024 05:08 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved