Rep. Hageman to Newsmax: After Mayorkas Impeachment, Biden Is Next

Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., told Newsmax on Saturday that following the impeachment of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, she expects the House will impeach President Joe Biden next.

"I think that we will probably be moving eventually on President Biden as well, because he clearly has violated the law," Hageman said on "Saturday Agenda."

Hageman, who is one of the House impeachment managers for the Mayorkas impeachment, said, "He carries out the policies of Biden. But he's also one who is setting those policies. He is willfully violating the law. This is not negligence. This is not unintentional.

"This is not just a crisis anymore. It is a catastrophe. This is not an immigration crisis. This is a crisis related to organized crime. The amount of money that the cartels are making in human trafficking and drug smuggling is absolutely mind-blowing, and it is all because of Alejandro Mayorkas and the decisions that he's making, so he absolutely should have been impeached. He has been impeached."

The Wyoming representative stated she is ready to proceed with the impeachment process.

"It is now time to convict him for high crimes and misdemeanors and completely ignoring the laws that Congress has passed. He needs to go, and this was just the first step in that process," she said.

Asked about the next step, Hageman, a member of the House Judiciary Committee, said, "We're reviewing the rules; we're reviewing the reports. And we're putting together the case as a trial attorney. Basically, you look at liability and injury; and that's the way that we will be presenting this. To what extent is he liable for the situation on the border? It's clear from the evidence that he, in fact, is liable and responsible. And then you look at the injury and damage that he has caused to this country.

"It is just absolutely, again, shocking," she said, "what this administration has done, what Mayorkas has done in terms of not just allowing, but encouraging and expediting and facilitating this kind of an invasion over our southern and northern borders. And then also, he's absolutely lied to Congress repeatedly."

