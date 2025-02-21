Habba to Newsmax: Trump Is Trying to Help, Not Hurt

Alina Habba, senior adviser and attorney for President Donald Trump, told Newsmax on Friday that the administration is “trying to help,” not hurt the American people by removing billions in federal waste.

Earlier in the day, Trump said during a news conference with recently confirmed Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, that he is considering merging the U.S. Postal Service with the Commerce Department. Habba wanted to confirm that this idea is in the early stages of discussion and something the president is “considering.”

“This is all part of the same plan, which is to help American taxpayer dollars. No. 1, make sure we're spending them right. No. 2, make sure we're not spending too much and then get some of that money eventually back into our pockets, which is something we haven't had for a very long time,” Habba said during an appearance on “Rob Schmitt Tonight.”

Habba said the overall goal of Trump’s recent moves is to have the federal government “consolidate” and for the administration to “look at why we are wasting billions of dollars.”

“We're not trying to hurt the American people by doing this. We're trying to help. We don't need so many IRS agents. We don't need a postal service wasting and losing money. We need to consolidate and have better oversight. And that's something the president is considering doing, and as he mentioned, [it will be] more of a merger," Habba added.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com