Trump Lawyer to Newsmax: 'More to Come' in Lawsuit Against Clinton

The attorney for former President Donald Trump who helped file a 108-page lawsuit this week against Hillary Clinton and dozens of others for pushing the Russian collusion hoax told Newsmax Friday that there is "more to come," soon.

"There is more to come," attorney Alina Habba said during an interview on "Stinchfield" Friday when asked if the lawsuit is the end. "There is more to come soon. I am so proud to be working to right some wrongs that have been done to a great president."

She said that another lawsuit may be filed as early as next week, which may include the defamation of Trump "at the very least."

"It is a shame that these people are attacking him. But he's taking a stand, and you'll see it, and I'll be back on your show I'm sure next week," she said. "We have another suit being filed shortly."

The $24 million suit filed Thursday names Clinton, the Democratic National Committee, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., Clinton 2016 Campaign Manager John Podesta, FBI agent Peter Strzok, former FBI lawyer Lisa Page, and creator of the debunked Steele dossier, Christopher Steele, among more than 40 others.

The suit claims that Clinton and others from her campaign created and then orchestrated the Russia collusion narrative to vilify Trump, who was her political rival at the time, and then continued the deception through his presidency to damage him in the eyes of the voters and ensure he would not seek the office again.

"Acting in concert, the defendants maliciously conspired to weave a false narrative that (Trump) was colluding with a hostile foreign sovereignty," the suit states. "The actions taken in furtherance of their scheme — falsifying evidence, deceiving law enforcement, and exploiting access to highly-sensitive data sources — are so outrageous, subversive, and incendiary that even the events of Watergate pale in comparison."

Meanwhile, Podesta scoffed at the action.

"Do you think Trump filed this case with the hope of calling Vladimir Putin as a character witness," Podesta posted on Twitter Thursday. "Trump deposition ought to be a hoot."

Habba said that the lawsuit kept expanding as it moved forward because of the number of people and organizations involved.

"You couldn't stop adding defendants because we thought we were done and then you would look into another issue," she said. "We had a great team that knew a lot about this and it was amazing to really see how far the tentacles, for lack of a better word, were spread."

