Alina Habba to Newsmax: Indictment 'About 2024 Election'

Trump attorney Alina Habba told Newsmax Friday that Thursday's indictment of former President Donald Trump on federal charges stemming from his handling of classified documents is "about the 2024 election" rather than about seeking justice.

"[The indictment] is about the 2024 election," Habba said during an appearance on "Eric Bolling The Balance." "This is about selective prosecution.”

Special counsel Jack Smith announced Friday that a grand jury voted to indict the former president regarding classified documents he took to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida after leaving Washington in 2021.

"Today, an indictment was unsealed charging Donald J. Trump with felony violations of our national security laws as well as participating in a conspiracy to obstruct justice," Smith said. "This indictment was voted by a grand jury of citizens in the Southern District of Florida, and I invite everyone to read it in full to understand the scope and the gravity of the crimes charged."

Habba said the case has "glaring timing issues" and "political motivations" coming the same day as the GOP-led House Oversight Committee saw FBI documents about President Joe Biden's alleged involvement in an bribery scheme with Ukrainian energy company Burisma while serving as vice president.

"If Trump wasn't leading in the polls, if he wasn't who he is, he would not be treated like this," she said. "We know that. We've seen other people completely let [off] without having anything to deal with. Look at [former Secretary of State] Hillary Clinton, who whitewashes 30,000 emails. There's no problem there."

Despite the indictment, Habba said Trump is still living his life normally, although he is feeling both "persecuted and prosecuted."

"But he is not one of those people who feels sorry for himself," she said. "He is not victimizing himself. He is living his life, in and out, the same under this prosecution."

She said she believes history will eventually "treat him kindly" and that the indictment is just "one side" of the story.

"There is nobody who can clean up this mess except Trump," she said. "Nobody has the guts to clean it up."

Habba said that the defense team will have to address the evidence put out by the government, but she believes Trump will come out on top.

"This is a very smart man," she said. "He didn't do anything wrong."

