Trump Attorney Habba to Newsmax: Mar-a-Lago Raid a 'Spectacle' to Distract

Alina Habba, former President Donald Trump’s attorney, told Newsmax on Tuesday that last week’s FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago in Florida was a "public spectacle" so Democrats could distract the American people away from the failures of President Joe Biden before November's midterm elections.

"This is a very normal system. The president leaves, they declassify it and let's say there's something [the National Archives] wants back, they work with them to get it back. It happens all the time. It's very normal,” Habba said on "National Report." "[What] they have done is to take something that is incredibly routine and make it a public spectacle. Why? Because in November we have a midterm election, and the Democrats are not leading.

"We have inflation; we have issues because President Biden [has] really caused a problem for them."

The New Jersey-based attorney and managing partner of the Habba Madaio & Associates law firm has represented Trump in a series of cases, and is licensed in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and in the United States District Court, according to her firm’s webpage.

"Even if there was classified nuclear codes, as they say, which I would be shocked, but even if there was, when you are cooperating, there is no need to send in 30 FBI agents with guns into somebody's home, let alone a former president; [it] doesn't make sense,” Habba said.

While the Department of Justice released the search warrant and a property list of what was seized during last week's search of the Palm Beach, Florida home and resort, it is opposing Trump's call to release the sworn affidavit citing the "probable cause" for executing the unprecedented search warrant on the former president.

"If disclosed, the affidavit would serve as a roadmap to the government's ongoing investigation, providing specific details about its direction and likely course, in a manner that is highly likely to compromise future investigative steps," Reuters reported prosecutors wrote in their court filing Monday to keep the document sealed.

News outlets including the Washington Post, CNN, and NBC News said in their filing Monday that the high profile of criminally investigating a former president warrants the release of the affidavit.

"Not since the Nixon administration has a president been the subject of such a dramatic and public criminal process," CNN reported the outlets said in the filing, adding that the outlets are "attempting to shed light on the federal government's unprecedented actions and motivations."

"Here, there could not be a more 'historically significant event' than an FBI raid of a former President's home for the alleged removal of national security records after leaving office," they wrote.

In a post on Truth Social on Monday night, Trump also called for the release of the “un-redacted” documents.

"There is no way to justify the unannounced rate of Mara Lago, the home of the 45th, president of the United States, who got more votes by far than any sitting president in the history of our country, by a very large number of gun-toting FBI agents and the department of justice," Trump's post said. "In the interest of transparency, I call for the immediate release of the completely un-redacted affidavit pertaining to this horrible and shocking break-in."

