Alina Habba to Newsmax: Trump Has Right to Question 2020 Results

Alina Habba, an attorney for former President Donald Trump, told Newsmax he has every right to question the results of the 2020 election.

Habba made her comments on "National Report," Friday.

"Trump has every right to question the integrity of the election," she said. "He had every right to do so at the time, I think millions and millions of Americans still to this day also share that sentiment that there may have been issues in the 2020 election."

"We've seen documentaries come out on it. We've seen a lot of facts that result in this continual belief that things were not done exactly appropriately, and the president did what he wanted to do and what he needed to do in the way that he was advised by some …

"But imagine any politician who feels that that somebody has lied or that there's been a fraud, not being able to challenge that fraud and what that means for our country. That's their job, and he was the sole person in the executive branch who had the power to do so."

As for reports that said Trump was irked at his arraignment when the magistrate referred to him as "Mr." Trump as opposed to "President" Trump, Habba said: "To be honest, if President Trump got upset every time somebody disrespected him, I think he wouldn't be able to wake up every morning.

"So you know he didn't mention it to me directly, but I wouldn't be surprised. I think it's incredibly disrespectful."

She said she favors moving the trial outside the Democrat-dominated Washington, D.C.

"So I do think that should be done," she said. "I think that would be the smart thing strategically to do."

