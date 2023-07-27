Habba to Newsmax: DOJ Releasing Trump Info 'Publicity Stunt'

Tweets from a public relations spokesperson with the Department of Justice about grand jury proceedings concerning Donald Trump are a "publicity stunt" and should concern Americans, said Alina Habba, an attorney and spokesperson for the former president.

"The reality is what we've learned today was more effective from the press that got leaked from the DOJ than from the attorneys that were actually sitting with the DOJ. And that, folks, is what America has become; and it's a terrible thing," Habba said Thursday during an appearance on Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" following Trump's meeting with special counsel Jack Smith ahead of a possible indictment in the Jan. 6 probe.

Trump implied that his attorneys were not given notice that he would be indicted.

"When I, who was not in the meeting, am hearing leaks while the attorneys that are in meetings are talking to the DOJ, that's concerning to me," Habba said.

"And that, to me, tells me that this is again a publicity stunt; and that's what Americans should realize. America should realize when the DOJ has a PR person putting statements out on Twitter about the status of a private grand jury investigation that should be confidential and breaking privilege, we are in a state of crisis — not because Donald Trump stood up and said, 'be peaceful and do something peacefully,' but because our justice system is so corrupt from within and from the top that they can't see straight because they're so scared that Donald Trump might come in and clean house. They have a PR person; imagine. In what planet does the DOJ need somebody tweeting and putting out statements about an indictment? It's absolutely anti-American."

The Justice Department on Thursday announced that a "superseding indictment was returned by a grand jury in the Southern District of Florida that adds one defendant and four charges to the prior indictment filed against Donald J. Trump and Waltine Nauta."

"The superseding indictment adds a new Count charging Trump with one additional count of willful retention of National Defense Information," the DOJ said. "Carlos De Oliveira, 56, of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, has been added to the obstruction conspiracy charged in the original indictment."

"The superseding indictment also charges Trump, De Oliveira and Nauta with two new obstruction counts based on allegations that the defendants attempted to delete surveillance video footage at The Mar-a-Lago Club in summer 2022," the DOJ said.

"Finally, the superseding indictment also charges De Oliveira with false statements and representations in a voluntary interview with the FBI on Jan. 13, 2023," the DOJ added. "De Oliveira has been summoned to appear at 10:30 a.m. on July 31, 2023, in Courtroom #5 at the James L. King Federal Courthouse in Miami."

Habba said the DOJ's behavior was grounds for dismissal and prosecutorial misconduct across the board on many of these cases because they get so excited to take the king down. "It's completely disgusting and inappropriate," she added.

