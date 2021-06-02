Guy Reschenthaler to Newsmax: Don't Give Fauci 'the Benefit of the Doubt'

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Wednesday that National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci “doesn’t deserve” the benefit of the doubt when it comes to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Speaking on "John Bachman Now" Reschenthaler remarked, “I've been saying this for over a year: Dr. Fauci has been wrong. He's been inconsistent with all his, all of his messaging, and he went out of his way. These new emails show, just like I've been saying, he went out of his way to downplay the fact that this virus more than likely originated in the Wuhan Institute of Virology, that BSL level four laboratory where they were doing… research. Also interesting to note, Dr. Fauci was the one that was spearheading the money going to EcoHealth Alliance, as you said, Peter Daszak was overseeing EcoHealth Alliance. EcoHealth and Daszak were the ones sending U.S. tax dollar money to the Wuhan Institute of Virology to study… bat-borne diseases. I mean, this should be a surprise to nobody, but the fact that Dr. Fauci is now a year-plus later now being called out, it's shocking.”

He went on to claim that this “shows you the extent to which… mainstream media and the Democrat party will go to parrot Chinese Communist Party talking points.”

Reschenthaler later said, “I think you're giving Fauci the benefit of doubt, which he doesn't deserve. He knew the whole time when he was doing. He knew they [were] circumventing law on the moratorium that President [Barack] Obama put in place, to ban gain of function research. He knew full-well was going on and those emails show it, so let's not give him the benefit of the doubt, if there's one person that doesn't deserve it it's Anthony Fauci.”

The congressman continued, “Now, as far as questioning officials, I got a chance last week to question Samantha Power, who is the administrator of [the U.S. Agency for International Development], and she was unable, or I should say unwilling, to answer the most basic questions. I want to know, ‘are we gonna put a ban on money going to fund gain of function research?’ She wouldn't answer the question. I asked her, ‘are we gonna put a moratorium on money going to fund Chinese labs?’ She wouldn't answer. I asked her even, ‘are we going to stop sending money to laboratories in China controlled by the People's Liberation Army,’ she was stunned. She wouldn't answer the questions. And then she pretended like these were very specific questions. They were basic elementary questions that anybody in government [should] be able to get the answers.”

