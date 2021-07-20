Rep. Reschenthaler to Newsmax: Dem's Will Play Politics on GOP's Picks for Jan. 6 Commission

Pennsylvania Rep. Guy Reschenthaler lauded his praise onto the Republican picks for the Jan. 6 commission but highlighted that the Democrats would likely play politics — dragging the commission out to the 2022 midterm elections.

On Tuesday, according to Fox News, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi refused to answer any questions on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's GOP picks. McCarthy's picks include Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Rodney Davis of Illinois, Kelly Armstrong of North Dakota, Troy Nehls of Texas, and Jim Banks of Indiana.

Appearing on Newsmax's "American Agenda," Reschenthaler said, "the Democrats don't want to let this go. They want this to go into the midterm elections because they know it's their only shot at turning back the red tide that is coming."

The Pennsylvania representative then moved into the justice aspect of the Jan. 6 riot. Giving a few nods to Vice President Kamala Harris's alleged bailing out of Black Lives Matter rioters. However, it is unclear whether Harris actually contributed to the bailing out of the rioters, but according to a tweet from the vice president she said, "if you're able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota."

The tweet featured a link to a non-profit website representing Harris, featuring an assortment of donation amounts one could send to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, another non-profit that posts bail for low-income individuals.

Reschenthaler decried Harris's actions of posting bail, adding that she should be held accountable "for some of her inflammatory remarks and her actions that encouraged the rioting and looting that we saw in the summer. And let's see Democrats try to hold antifa members accountable."

