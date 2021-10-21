Rep. Reschenthaler to Newsmax: Dems 'Overplaying Their Hand' on Spending Bill

Democrats are "overplaying their hand" with their calls for massive spending through the multi-trillion-dollar spending bill that is under negotiations, as they are governing "like they have this large mandate to move the country drastically to the left," Rep. Guy Reschenthaler said on Newsmax Thursday.

"We're going to have rampant inflation even more than we're having," the Pennsylvania Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "They're trying to move us to the left. They're trying to distract from the southern border; they're trying to distract from the fact that China just launched a hypersonic missile which caught our intelligence community totally off guard."

But Americans don't want to be moved to the left, he maintained, and that means Republicans will score a big win in the Virginia gubernatorial race and will take back the House by a large margin in 2022, he continued.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden showed his anger in a recent speech about his agenda and calls to expand broadband nationally because he knows he's in over his head, Reschenthaler said.

"At the end of the day, he knows this isn't about rural broadband," he said. "If this package were about your broadband, it was about roads and bridges, locks and dams, we wouldn't have this problem. That's not what this is about. They have taken the transportation infrastructure package and put a whole bunch of Green New Deal provisions in it. "

Further, the package was coupled with Sen. Bernie Sanders' 'liberal spending spree" and that will have "inverse effects on the economy."

"They're subsidizing rich kids to go to Yale," he maintained. "You'll subsidize people driving Teslas and you'll put that economic burden on the working class. You're also going to see greater inflation. Already Americans are paying more for everything from diapers to eggs to gasoline.

"What do you think is going to happen? We passed this. We're going to have higher gas prices, we're going to have higher costs for things that people need, and again, you're going to see a tax shift to the working class. So Biden can get mad all he wants. He can sit there and try to talk tough. The American people know that this is a bunch of socialist policies that are wrapped up and he's trying to disguise it as traditional infrastructure. It is not."

Meanwhile, Biden has called for the price tag on the spending bill to be dropped to no higher than $1.9 trillion, but that just means there will be "time bombs" for Republicans as a result.

"When we take over the House, it's going to be very difficult for us to undo the social programs," said Reschenthaler. "Ronald Reagan said the closest thing to eternal life on earth is a federal program, so what they're doing is they're reducing the time on these programs, but the policy remains the same. So they're getting cute with these numbers that the end of the day it's still socialist policy."

