Tags: guy reschenthaler | newsmax | republicans | house

Rep. Reschenthaler to Newsmax: GOP 'Should Be United'

By    |   Monday, 08 April 2024 11:29 AM EDT

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Monday that Republicans "should be united and focused on attacking" Democrats, not fellow party members, before this year's general election.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., filed a motion last month to vacate House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., from his post, a move that caused controversy among Republicans.

Reschenthaler, asked Monday if Johnson could be ousted, said on "Wake Up America," that he's "not even focused on that motion to vacate that Marjorie introduced two weeks ago."

Reschenthaler also said that ousting Johnson just before the general election would not help reelect former President Donald Trump, and that Republicans "should be focused on … riding these tailwinds we have moving to the election and attacking Democrats and Joe Biden," not fellow members of the GOP.

Reschenthaler added: "The American people are with us overwhelmingly. If you look at issues on foreign affairs, they trust Republicans more than Democrats. They trust us more on immigration, border control, crime, even education. The first time ever in modern polling history, voters trust Republicans more than Democrats on even education.

"We should not be screwing this up. We should be united and focused on attacking … the radical leftists and putting pressure on Joe Biden."

Reschenthaler later said: "As far as talking to Marjorie, of course, there's going to be conversations" and he as "chief deputy whip will be talking to Marjorie."

"We'll deal with the motion to vacate if it arises," Reschenthaler said. "In the meantime, let's just move full steam ahead and attack the Democrats." 

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Monday that Republicans "should be united and focused on attacking" Democrats, not fellow party members.
Monday, 08 April 2024 11:29 AM
