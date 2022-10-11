Rep. Reschenthaler to Newsmax: 'Hypocrisy of the Left' on Display

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., told Newsmax Tuesday that the “hypocrisy of the left” is on full display with the decision by Republican governors to transport illegal migrants to Democrat-run “sanctuary” cities.

During an appearance on Newsmax’s “The Chris Salcedo Show,” Reschenthaler pointed to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who declared a state of emergency Friday in response to the nearly 20,000 migrants who have been sent to the Big Apple by GOP governors of southern border states.

“It's very rich when the mayor stands up and says, ‘I didn't ask for this,’ but that city is declared a sanctuary city,” the Pennsylvania Republican said. “What you see on display here is the hypocrisy of the left.”

“You saw that in the Hamptons, it was clearly on display,” he continued. “I bet if you walk down the Hamptons, you'll see numerous signs saying all are welcome here, hate has no home — you know, the virtue-signaling signs.”

In July, the New York Post caused a stir in the Hamptons when it revealed the existence of migrant camps in the woods amid the area’s luxury real estate.

“I haven’t seen homelessness in the Hamptons at all,” a Southampton woman told the Post at the time. “The first I heard of it was when I read it in the Post.”

It was unclear if the congressman was referring to the Post’s report.

Reschenthaler said the response to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ migrant flight to the affluent island community of Martha’s Vineyard was another example of the Democrats’ hypocrisy.

“The second that they get a handful of illegal immigrants, it takes them less than 48 hours to call in the National Guard to get them off Martha's Vineyard,” he said.

“So, they may be a sanctuary city, but it’s sanctuary city in name only,” the Keystone State congressman continued. “Now we're showing their hypocrisy when they have illegal immigrants coming to places like New York City and other liberal havens.”

Reschenthaler said the bottom line is that blue cities “don’t want to deal with it.”

“They say they don't have the resources, but it shows you that they really are only paying lip service to these illegal immigrants, and they don't care about the border towns [and] the states like Texas, New Mexico, Arizona that are dealing with this crisis,” he added.

