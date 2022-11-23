Rep. Reschenthaler to Newsmax: GOP Needs to Dominate Mail-In Ballots

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., told Newsmax that Election Day votes are only part of the equation in modern elections, with mail-in ballots increasingly common across the country.

During a Wednesday appearance on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Reschenthaler parroted comments made by Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., noting the Republicans need to perfect ballot harvesting where it's legal while simultaneously pushing to stop its spread.

"It's not just about getting votes. That's obviously a part of every election. But now, because the Democrats have changed the rules, it's also about collecting ballots or getting ballots in," Reschenthaler said.

"So we need to start telling people it's OK to vote by mail, but drop it off at the local place. You don't know what's going to happen. You don't know if you're going to get sick. You don't know if you're going to have to go out of town on an emergency," he added.

Further, the Pennsylvania congressman called out Republicans opposed to the idea of ballot harvesting, arguing that it was the Democrats' decision to push for its legalization in state legislatures.

"This wasn't our call," he said. "It was the Democrat general assemblies in so many states that made it so easy to collect ballots and do ballot harvesting and lower the threshold for mail-in votes. We need to just say, 'OK, these are the rules. We're going to play by your rules, and we're going to beat you at your own rules.' Lee Zeldin is 100% correct."

Zeldin's comments arrive as he officially considers running for chairman of the Republican National Committee, and thus challenging incumbent head Ronna McDaniel.

On Thursday, the outgoing congressman and former New York gubernatorial candidate confirmed a Politico report that he was emailing committee members about potentially seeking the spot.

"It is time nationally for the Republican Party to retool, transform, win back the Presidency in 2024, expand our number of GOP-held seats in Congress, and elect the maximum number of down-ballot candidates across the country," Zeldin wrote on Twitter.

