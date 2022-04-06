×
Rep. Reschenthaler: Biden Controlled by 'Woke Staffers'

(Newsmax/"The Chris Salcedo Show")

By    |   Wednesday, 06 April 2022 07:29 PM

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., told Newsmax that President Joe Biden is being controlled by "woke staffers."

"Joe Biden ran as a moderate, he ran as a centrist, and he's governed like a far-left radical," Reschenthaler told "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"And that's why in this midterm election, Republicans are going to pick up a lot of seats in the House, and we're going to take back the gavel from Nancy Pelosi, and we're gonna take back power in the Senate."

"The American people know," the congressman added, "that the Democratic Party pulled a fast one on them — giving us Joe Biden, this weak president that's being controlled by woke staffers."

According to the Washington Examiner, Meena Harris, the niece of Vice President Kamala Harris, could be influencing the White House's positions on critical race theory.

Additionally, it was pointed out on CNN that "some fear the vice president is, as she has often done in her political life, leaning heavily on her [family], whom they sense exerting influence over everything from staff hires to political decisions — a not-uncommon situation historically among presidents and vice presidents."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 06 April 2022 07:29 PM
