Rep. Reschenthaler to Newsmax: Hunter Biden Scandal Must Face Full Investigation

The millions of dollars President Joe Biden's son Hunter got wasn't being paid because he had any marketable skills, but because he had access to the then-vice president and now current president of the United States, and the matter must be investigated in full to ensure there is no impact to national security, Rep. Guy Reschenthaler said Thursday on Newsmax.

"We've got to do oversight and investigation on this," the Pennsylvania Republican said on Newsmax's "American Agenda," further commenting that a special counsel should be appointed now to get to the bottom of what was going on.

"If we look at what was happening in Ukraine, and why Biden was so hesitant to send aid to Ukraine I would like to see what connections Hunter Biden and Joe Biden had with all these oligarchs," said Reschenthaler, adding that it's also important to know about the younger Biden's connections with China, especially if that country invades Taiwan.

"I know this sounds like these might be leaps, but it's not really when you have a situation on the international state where Joe Biden is making these decisions and his son is getting paid by foreign entities," said the congressman. "There's evidence showing that Joe Biden got 50% of Hunter Biden's salary, and that is a glaring issue."

Meanwhile, there are transactions detailed in a report in The Washington Post concerning the arrangement Hunter Biden had with CEFC China Energy, including payments of $165,000 a month over 14 months, totaling $4.8 million to entities that were under the control of the president's son and his uncle, James Biden.

The transactions are "incredibly concerning," said Reschenthaler, adding that they're just part of a "litany of issues and possible scandal" involving Hunter Biden and his uncle.

He noted that Hunter Biden earned $1 million a year from the Ukraine Burisma natural gas company at a time when he knew nothing about the industry.

"What about the connections to the oligarchs in Russia in Moscow?" he said. "What about the fact that Hunter Biden flew on Air Force Two with then-vice president Joe Biden and went to China and then returned with a billion-dollar hedge fund. These are a lot of questions that I'm looking forward to exploring in an oversight investigation when the Republicans take control of the House this fall."

