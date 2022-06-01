×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: guy reschenthaler | first responders | police

Rep. Reschenthaler to Newsmax: New Bill Focuses on First Responders' Mental Health

    A   A

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Penn., told Newsmax Wednesday that a new bipartisan bill he sponsored will help get resources to police and first responders and is focused on their mental health.

"What my bill does, which passed with bipartisan support I should add, is (that) it makes sure that police get the resources they need for things such as PTSD," Reschenthaler said during the "Chris Salcedo Show" Wednesday. "It really focuses on mental health."

The legislation, H.R. 6943, called the Public Safety Officer Support Act, easily passed the House on May 18 by a vote of 402-17, as well as a similar bipartisan bill now going through the Senate. It allows public safety officers to seek disability benefits for PTSD they suffered while on duty, and also allows the family of an officer that committed suicide due to job-related PTSD to receive a death benefit, according to the congress.gov website.

"I am grateful for my colleagues' strong bipartisan support in passing the Public Safety Officer Support Act," Reschenthaler said in a May 18 press release announcing the bill's passage in the House. "Police officers, firefighters, and emergency medical technicians risk their lives every day to keep our families and communities safe, and that work does not come without sacrifice. This legislation will ensure our first responders, and their families, are covered for the mental health conditions that can arise from such strenuous service. I urge the Senate to pass this legislation to support the brave men and women who protect us."

A co-sponsor of the bill, Rep. David Trone, D-Md., said the bill will address the problem of mental illness faced by police due to the job.

The Senate version of the bill was sponsored by Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., with several other bipartisan members signing onto the legislation.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Related Stories:

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Penn., told Newsmax Wednesday that a new bipartisan bill he sponsored will help get resources to police and first responders and is "focused" on their mental health.
guy reschenthaler, first responders, police
377
2022-24-01
Wednesday, 01 June 2022 07:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved