Rep. Guy Reschenthaler to Newsmax TV: Biden Appeasing 'Woke Yuppies'

A lawsuit filed by 14 state attorneys general against the Biden administration's climate-change executive orders is a move in the right direction to hold this White House accountable and restore legislative authority, according to Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., on Newsmax TV.

"When you have Joe Biden literally on day No. 1 using an executive order to shut down the Keystone XL Pipeline, he sent a strong message that he's not going to go to Congress for these matters, and he's going to usurp the power of the legislature," Reschenthaler told Saturday's "The Count."

"Something needs to be done to put this administration on notice that the state attorneys general are not going to stand by and allow Joe Biden to declare war not only natural gas and on oil, but also all these blue-collar jobs, these jobs that support families, that make sure that we're energy independent in the United States."

Reschenthaler condemned Biden for appeasing "woke yuppies," but ultimately damaging our economy, energy independence, and actually doing more harm to the environment in the way of carbon emissions than former President Donald Trump's administration did.

"If you look at what Joe Biden's doing is, he's sacrificing all these blue-collar jobs to appease these woke yuppies," Reschenthaler told co-hosts Heather Childers and Andrew Giuliani.

"And everybody was criticizing President Trump because he pulled out of Paris Climate Accord, but what no one tells you is that the United States before COVID was the only nation in that climate agreement that had actually reduced their CO2 emissions.

"And we did it because of natural gas. It was the American fracker that was reducing those CO2 emissions, and now that we're focusing elsewhere our CO2 emissions are actually going to get worse," Reschenthaler pointed out.

"That's the sad irony of all this: It's costing jobs and it's having environmental impact as well."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizion and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here