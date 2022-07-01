Rep. Reschenthaler to Newsmax: Chaos at Border, Abortion Issue Pushing Hispanics Right

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Friday that Hispanics are fleeing to the Republican Party in record numbers because of the Biden administration's record of "chaos at the southern border" and support for "abortion on demand."

During an appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show," Reschenthaler emphasized that these two reasons were causing an exodus among minority groups from the Democratic Party and would "haunt the Democrats in the 2022 election, in the 2024 election."

"We hear people say, ad nauseam, that demographics is destiny. I can tell you that if Republicans get the majority of the Hispanic vote, the Democrats will not be a national party," Reschenthaler said. "It will be a party that will be relegated to the coasts and Chicago."

The Pennsylvania congressman further mentioned that American voters "don't care" about President Joe Biden's rhetoric on inflation as a global issue, pointing out that when ordinary people go to the gas pump, they understand what caused it.

"Of course, the world is having an inflation problem because the United States is having an inflation issue," Reschenthaler noted. "Last time I checked, we're the reserve currency. So, it only stands to reason that the rest of the world, which is using the U.S. dollar as a reserved currency, is going to be experiencing inflation."

"At the end of the day, voters don't care what groceries cost in France," he continued. "They care what it costs right here in the United States."

Reschenthaler referenced the ongoing Jan. 6 committee hearings as a "kangaroo court" and "show trial" lacking legitimate Republican cross-examination.

"Remember, [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi [D-Calif.] refused to have [Reps.] Jim Banks [of Indiana] and Jim Jordan [of Ohio] on the committee, so [House Minority Leader] Kevin McCarthy [R-Calif.] pulled all the Republicans," he stated.

The congressman also said he did not consider Reps. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and Liz Cheney of Wyoming as "there to defend the conservative agenda."

"So, in essence, there's no conservative opposition to the Democrats," Reschenthaler suggested.

