Rep. Reschenthaler to Newsmax: Dems Focus on 'Political Theater,' Not Helping Americans

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., sees an easy parallel between the House progressives' no-handcuffs arrest from Tuesday, protesting abortion rights outside the U.S. Supreme Court building, and the House overwhelmingly passing legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages later in the day.

Both occurrences were essentially public relations ploys, says Reschenthaler, with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., leading the charges, respectively.

"This is just like AOC's fake arrest [from Tuesday]. It's political theater," Reschenthaler told Newsmax Wednesday afternoon, while appearing on "John Bachman Now" with co-hosts Bachman and Bianca de la Garza.

Reschenthaler added, "Nancy Pelosi knows the [same-sex marriage] bill would never run in the Senate. It's never going to pass in the Senate. Also, there's no threat here whatsoever. [Same-sex marriage] is still the law of the land."

The same-sex marriage bill passed in the House by a 267-157 vote, including 47 Republicans siding with the Democrats in the affirmative.

However, Reschenthaler says the whole process was theater-driven on the Democrats' side.

Reschenthaler says he voted no on the bill, "not because of the underlying issue, but because the [Democrats] are wasting time on an imaginary problem."

Reschenthaler then added, "The Democrats are not focused on what's hurting every-day citizens," in terms of 40-year inflation highs, exorbitant gas prices, surging crime in major cities, and the ongoing chaos at the U.S-Mexico border.

"It's time we stop engaging in theatrics," said Reschenthaler, an Iraq War veteran who's up for reelection in November, in Pennsylvania's 14th District. "It's time we start helping Americans with their jobs, and their wallets."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!