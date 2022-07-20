×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: guy reschenthaler | democrats | republicans | same-sex marriage

Rep. Reschenthaler to Newsmax: Dems Focus on 'Political Theater,' Not Helping Americans

(Newsmax/"John Bachman Now")

By    |   Wednesday, 20 July 2022 04:05 PM EDT

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., sees an easy parallel between the House progressives' no-handcuffs arrest from Tuesday, protesting abortion rights outside the U.S. Supreme Court building, and the House overwhelmingly passing legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages later in the day.

Both occurrences were essentially public relations ploys, says Reschenthaler, with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., leading the charges, respectively.

"This is just like AOC's fake arrest [from Tuesday]. It's political theater," Reschenthaler told Newsmax Wednesday afternoon, while appearing on "John Bachman Now" with co-hosts Bachman and Bianca de la Garza.

Reschenthaler added, "Nancy Pelosi knows the [same-sex marriage] bill would never run in the Senate. It's never going to pass in the Senate. Also, there's no threat here whatsoever. [Same-sex marriage] is still the law of the land."

The same-sex marriage bill passed in the House by a 267-157 vote, including 47 Republicans siding with the Democrats in the affirmative. 

However, Reschenthaler says the whole process was theater-driven on the Democrats' side.

Reschenthaler says he voted no on the bill, "not because of the underlying issue, but because the [Democrats] are wasting time on an imaginary problem."

Reschenthaler then added, "The Democrats are not focused on what's hurting every-day citizens," in terms of 40-year inflation highs, exorbitant gas prices, surging crime in major cities, and the ongoing chaos at the U.S-Mexico border.

"It's time we stop engaging in theatrics," said Reschenthaler, an Iraq War veteran who's up for reelection in November, in Pennsylvania's 14th District. "It's time we start helping Americans with their jobs, and their wallets."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., sees an easy parallel between the House Progressives' no-handcuffs arrest from Tuesday and the House overwhelmingly passing legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages later in the day.
guy reschenthaler, democrats, republicans, same-sex marriage
314
2022-05-20
Wednesday, 20 July 2022 04:05 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved