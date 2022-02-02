Rep. Reschenthaler: Army Vax Mandate a 'Nonviolent Purge' of Conservatives

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., decried on Newsmax the Army's discharging of soldiers who refuse to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Appearing Wednesday on ''The Chris Salcedo Show,'' Reschenthaler called the Army's COVID-19 vaccine mandate ''a nonviolent purge of conservatives from the armed services. That's what this is because it's by and large conservative members of the military. They're saying they don't want to take the vaccine. And it's an easy way for the liberal elite, the top brass that is very woke now, to expel conservative and Republican members of the military.''

One scenario likely to occur for those refusing vaccinations, the congressman said, could be ''a general discharge under honorable conditions. The untrained ear would say, 'Well, they get an honorable discharge.' That is not true. There's various forms of discharge. A general [discharge] under honorable conditions — that sounds great, but the service member actually loses rights.''

''It's only with an honorable discharge'' that ''the service member ... retains all of his or her own rights.''

According to the New York Post, Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth, who signed off on the ''involuntary separation'' directive, said that ''unvaccinated soldiers present risk to the force and jeopardize readiness. We will begin involuntary separation proceedings for ​soldiers who refuse the vaccine order and are not pending a final decision on an exemption​.''

