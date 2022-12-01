Texas AG Paxton to Newsmax: FedEx, UPS Gun Policy 'Suspicious'

UPS and FedEx's altered policies requiring federal firearm license holders to separately ship and track firearms, firearm parts and products seems "suspicious" and "very unlikely," said Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Newsmax.

"The fact that you have FedEx and UPS adopting this unusual policy, this very far-reaching policy in relation to one type of manufacturing — guns — at the same time, is a little suspicious and seems unlikely that they just came up with this idea on their own at the same time," Paxton said Thursday during an appearance on Newsmax's "National Report."

Paxton has joined several other attorneys general to challenge the policies. The group is requesting additional information on the shipping companies' new policies and asking whether the effort was coordinated with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

"We're just trying to find out what the truth is, and that's why we've asked some questions," Paxton said. "We've also asked them to stop these policies, so if they continue these policies and find out the federal government is behind it we'll figure out what our action is and take it."

The policy, he added, could be an attempt by the Biden administration to limit the second amendment.

"They obviously are very hostile to some of our constitutional rights, the First Amendment being one of them, the Second Amendment the other one," he said. "So, they're doing what they call workarounds. They tried to do this with the OSHA vaccine mandate.

"They are very uncomfortable with freedom as it was put out by our founders and the Second Amendment is one of those freedoms that they feel very hostile towards.

"And so, yeah, I'm very concerned that if we weren't stepping in right now, they would be limiting as much as they could — Second Amendment rights. I think that's the ultimate goal is to control who owns guns and have the government make that decision as opposed to individual citizens of this country."

