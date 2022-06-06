Rep. Comer: Gun Violence Hearing to Be Treated With 'Compassion'

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Monday that Wednesday's "hearing to examine the gun violence epidemic in the United States" will be treated with "compassion" by Republicans.

Comer, ranking member on the House Oversight Committee's hearing, said on "Spicer & Co." that "obviously, the Democrats are going to try to make it as big a spectacle as possible."

"They're going to advocate for the most strict gun control policy that is imaginable. And Republicans are going to be concerned. We're going to show compassion. Obviously, no one wants to see any type of gun violence in America."

The press release for the hearing states that members of the committee "will examine the urgent need for Congress to pass commonsense legislation that a majority of Americans support. This includes legislation to ban assault weapons and bolster background checks on gun purchases, while respecting the rights of law-abiding gun owners."

The hearing comes in the wake of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, which saw the deaths of 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary.

"I have three children in public schools," Comer said. "I want to make sure those schools have resource officers. I want to make sure those schools are fortified."

"But I also want to protect my constituents' Second Amendment right. So I think you're going to see a lot of meaningful debate this week on all these bills that [House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi's going to bring forward to try to prohibit the purchase of guns in many different forms and fashion."

