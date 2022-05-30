×
Tags: gun rights | gun control | nra

Pro-Gun Influencers to Newsmax: 'We Break Down' the State of Gun Rights in the US

(Newsmax/"The Chris Salcedo Show")

By    |   Monday, 30 May 2022 06:34 PM

Three pro-gun YouTubers told Newsmax on Monday that they used their platforms to “dive into what’s going on behind the scenes” with legislation affecting the Second Amendment across the United States.

“Sometimes you don’t get the full messages across the board,” Braden Langley of Langley Outdoors Academy said of the mainstream media during an interview with Chris Salcedo at the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting.

“We break down the bills that are going through. All the infringements - the pro-2A, anti-2A stuff – we break that down,” he added. “We show you what’s going on - the people involved, the players, likelihoods, not likelihoods, where it’s going to land.”

Langley was joined in the interview airing on “The Chris Salcedo Show” with fellow influencers lawyer Anthony Miranda of Armed Scholar and Guns & Gadgets CEO and President Jared Yanis.

Miranda explained how his work focuses on digging “deep into all the legal stuff that’s going on, all the lawsuits” because of his background as an attorney for a national pro-gun organization.

“I just try to give everybody the legal SparkNotes so they actually know what’s going on with these lawsuits, because a lot of these lawsuits are just so convoluted and it’s hard for people to understand,” Miranda explained.

Yanis, a native of Massachusetts, warned that restrictive gun legislation first hits blue states like his as a “testing ground” for the wider country. He cited assault weapons bans and red flag laws as an example.

“What we try to do is make everybody aware that what happens here will happen to your place if you don’t at least have an awareness and know what to do, or who to contact, or how to get ahold of your representatives.”

