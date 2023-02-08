Guilfoyle to Newsmax: Biden 'Most Corrupt' President

Kimberly Guilfoyle, national finance chair for Make America Great Again 2024, railed against President Joe Biden and Tuesday's State of the Union speech.

Appearing on Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight" on Wednesday, Guilfoyle said Biden is "not only the most incompetent but the most corrupt American president that we've ever had: the self-dealing, the financial influence and the influence peddling that he's been able to accomplish; and his son Hunter Biden, while at the same time trying to use and weaponize the government agencies against President Trump ... and it's just appalling and nothing sticks to him. It's just he thinks like, 'Hey, there's nothing to see here, folks.'"

Guilfoyle said there's not one "metric he can rely on to say that he has put this country in a better place."

Guilfoyle lamented gas prices, the Twitter hashtag "Bare Shelves Biden," which began trending in October 2021 as grocery shelves emptied, the Chinese spy balloon, and dwindling respect for the United States around the world.

"He's just has shown himself to be a weak and feckless leader, and the American people deserve better," Guilfoyle said. "We've had 50 years of this bumbling idiot. I'm so sorry, but it's true. And he's built that disaster ... that has hurt the American economy and the middle class."