Grover Norquist to Newsmax TV: Dems Bring Back 'Corruption, Earmarks'

Forcing a massive $1.9 trillion spending package through Congress under the guise of COVID-19 is "bringing back the corruption and the earmarks," according to tax expert Grover Norquist on Newsmax TV.

"They're prefunding the next election, and they're bringing back the corruption and the earmarks," Norquist, founder of Americans for Tax Reform, told "Saturday Report."

"We're bringing back the day when people do pay-to-play. You give politicians money and they give you millions and billions of taxpayers' dollars. It's going to bring back that level of corruption."

Norquist noted the massive deferments in the bill, making it obvious this bill is not COVID-related as much as an "excuse" for Democrats to force through socialism-like spending.

"Less than 10% will even be spent this year, so why the hurry?" Norquist told host Carl Higbie. "And less than 10% has anything to do with COVID, and less than 1% has anything to do with vaccines.

"So, it's an excuse to spend a lot of money, much of which will be spent 2 years from now, 3 years from now, 4 years from now."

Norquist's criticisms on spending were not limited to the relief bill.

Even the last one put through at the end of the Trump administration was damaging, particularly for how it incentivized unemployment, he said.

"There's some people that quite rationally say, 'why would I go to work every day if I can make as much, or almost as much money, staying home.

"A number of industries are finding it very hard to hire entry-level people. That has very much slowed down what should have been a much stronger recovery already."

Norquist also derided the wealth tax proposal by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., saying those did not work for 11 countries that tried it in Europe.

"They don't work," he said. "They don't raise the money they're supposed to. You've got to have a police state to know how much gold's in everybody's teeth, and what's in their basement, and what the value of their stock is."

Important: