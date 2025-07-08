Grover Norquist to Newsmax: Tariff Threat Can Reduce Anti-US Rules

On Monday, the White House sent letters to multiple countries informing them of the new tariffs that will be applied to their exports to the United States. Americans for Tax Reform President Grover Norquist told Newsmax on Tuesday that sometimes just the "threat of tariffs can be used in cases to reduce some very damaging anti-American rules."

"So tariffs are taxes," he said on "Wake Up America." "They're a way to raise revenue. I'm particularly excited about the tax cut that we just got passed, the president's tax cut that was made permanent.

"That will make us much more competitive in the world because we want to compete. And some people see tariffs as a way to compete or to stop other people from cheating and not competing."

Norquist noted that in addition to tariffs, the president's lowering of taxes and regulations in his "one big, beautiful bill," will help the U.S. compete on the world stage.

"One of the ways to compete is to have lower costs in terms of energy, which the president is leading on, lower regulatory burdens, which the president and Congress are leading on, and lower taxes," he said. "The alternative of that is to compete on lower wages. And that's where the Democrats want to put us. They like regulations, they like taxes.

"They like high energy costs because they don't want us to use too much energy and use air conditioning in the summer. So they say, Well, we'll compete on low wages. Well, that is a lousy way to compete."

