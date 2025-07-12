Grover Norquist to Newsmax: 'Tariffs Are Taxes'

Grover Norquist, the president of Americans for Tax Reform, told Newsmax on Saturday that he agrees with the controversial viewpoint that tariffs are taxes, but he also said that they are useful tools when used strategically to negotiate better trade agreements with other countries.

"Tariffs are taxes," Norquist said on "Wake Up America Weekend." "They're exactly like taxes. They're the taxes we funded the country with. Back when we were at 3% of GDP, the federal government was very small. It was largely funded with tariffs, taxes."

At the same time, tariffs can be used strategically when "you have a bad actor like China," said Norquist.

"The president went to Canada and to Europe, which had set up a tax designed to hit American large, successful tech companies and to basically loot American tax companies and said, 'You've got to get rid of that tax. If it isn't against the trade rules, it should be,'" he continued.

The trade rules, he added, were written while the United States was "being super generous to everybody else and not looking out after its own interests as perhaps it should have," Norquist added. "So resetting some of those is a very, very good idea."

But, he reiterated, "tariffs are taxes. We get in trouble when we try, if we try, and suggest they're not. They raise money from people, not voluntarily tax them."

It also appears, Norquist said, that President Donald Trump succeeded by using tariffs to get European countries to knock off their taxes on targeted U.S. businesses.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com