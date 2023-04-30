Norquist to Newsmax: IRS Wants Guns to Intimidate Americans

Internal Revenue Service agents don't need to be armed, but the agency wants them to have guns so they can intimidate Americans, Grover Norquist, the president of Americans for Tax Reform, told Newsmax on Sunday.

'The Marines, when they advertise for Marines, they don't add and be ready to shoot people, and yet the IRS thought that was a good idea," Norquist said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

He pointed out that President Joe Biden and Democrats said they wanted to hire more people at the IRS to answer phone calls but ended up increasing spending through the Inflation Reduction Act by $80 billion without bringing about any reforms to the agency.

Last week, a job posting listed by the Criminal Investigation section of the IRS called for applicants who are "legally allowed to carry a firearm" and to "be willing and able to participate in arrests, execution of search warrants, and other dangerous assignments."

"Talking about guns, the inspector general report on the IRS found that the IRS with those guns," Norquist said. "They have 4,600 guns, pistols, rifles, shotguns, and five million rounds of ammunition. What five million people do they plan to shoot? That's what they have now, before more money."

The IG also found out that more than half of the time a gun went off while in the possession of an IRS agent, it was by mistake, said Norquist.

"They won't tell you how many people were hurt or killed when those accidents happened," he said. "It's all redacted on the report. They're not taking this seriously. They should not have sharp objects. They should not be increasing their spending along this line."

Meanwhile, the Inflation Reduction Act calls for the hiring of 87,000 agents, which would make the agency larger than any other in the federal government, noted Norquist.

"The Pentagon building that you've seen, the large one, has maybe 26,000 people in it," he said. "They want three times that many more IRS agents and some of them will have guns. There have been scandals in the past we've heard [from] decades ago about them busting into people's houses at five in the morning because some girlfriend or ex-employee decided to tell the IRS that 'I know they're cheating' and people jump in with guns. They're not taking this seriously."

