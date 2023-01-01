Grover Norquist to Newsmax: Corporate Taxes Will Hurt Americans in 2023

The new year is ushering in a new slate of taxes that will wind up hitting most Americans on not only energy but on their retirement savings and investments as well, Grover Norquist, president of Americans for Tax Reform, said on Newsmax Sunday.

"We've been suffering through the overspending and the inflation," Norquist told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "We've been suffering through the regulations and closing down energy. All of those things have happened. This is a new one. This is on top of everything else."

The new taxes on crude oil will raise the price of gasoline, Norquist said, and then the taxes on coal and natural gas will also affect Americans.

"And then there's a tax on your 401K," he said, as many companies have decided that "the best thing they can do with their money is to invest in themselves by buying more stock because they think their stock is a good idea."

But such "good behavior is punished," Norquist continued, and the taxes on companies' investments in their own stock "will reduce the value of the stock you own in your 401K, for your IRA."

The increases are coming to keep Americans more reliant on their government, Norquist claimed.

Most Americans, at about 60%, who have money invested directly in the stock market and elsewhere do not rely as much on the government, but "the Democrat politicians do not like" when that happens, he said.

"They don't say please and thank you," said Norquist. "They don't vote 'correctly.' They don't say 'please sir, give me some more.' They are independent Americans who are very annoying to politicians who want to run their lives and be thanked for it."

The tax on stock buybacks will reduce the value of portfolios, as "whatever kind of portfolio you have, it's backed up by the stock market," said Norquist. "They will make that worth less than they had."

Further, taxes on corporations will be passed onto the consumer, said Norquist.

"Or, if there's a competitive market out there and [they] can't raise prices, they reduce the number of people they hire, and they reduce their pay," he said. "Most of the stock, the taxes on the corporate income tax, fall on consumers, with higher prices, again higher than what [President Joe] Biden's already done."

Wages will also fall, said Norquist, as "we're not going into another year where wages in the United States are increasing slower than inflation or lower than inflation. This will make that worse."

