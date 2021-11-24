Rep. Grothman to Newsmax: Waukesha Paid 'Horrific Price' for DA's 'Stupidity'

The people of Waukesha, Wisconsin, paid a "horrific price" for the "stupidity" of Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm and his push for lowering bonds and allowing violent criminal suspects like Darrell Brooks Jr., the man accused of driving his car into a Christmas parade Sunday and killing several people, out on bail, Rep. Glenn Grothman said on Newsmax Wednesday.

"It could happen anywhere across the country," the Wisconsin Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "I would say it's almost the psychological illness when you look at this situation and say the problem we have in society is that too many violent criminals wind up behind bars."

And when such suspects are let out too quickly, tragic incidents happen, the congressman said.

"What do they think is going to happen when again and again you let these violent people out?" said Grothman. "The people of Waukesha paid a horrific price for the stupidity, I would say almost born of a psychological problem, of District Attorney Chisholm in Milwaukee County."

Darrell Brooks Jr., 39, of Milwaukee, is accused of driving an SUV into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, a suburban Milwaukee community, on Sunday, killing at least six people and injuring 48 others. He has two open criminal cases in Milwaukee County, including being released on a $1,000 bond on Friday, just days before the killings.

He's now being held under a $5 million bond.

Grothman said it's important to pray for the families of those who were killed and for the people who were injured.

However, he also said that Chisholm, a Democrat, is just another in a trend of large cities putting "foolish people in elected positions."

"In this case, the district attorney takes pride in letting people out of prison, and that's what happened here," said Grothman.

