Rep. Grothman to Newsmax: Omicron Brings New Worries on Immigrant Testing

The emergence of the omicron coronavirus variant creates even more concerns about the people being allowed to come across the nation's southern border, Rep. Glenn Grothman said on Newsmax Monday.

"You don't even have to check people before they come," the Wisconsin Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "People are throwing away their identification from Brazil, from Central America, when they are coming here. We don't even require that they're tested."

That, Grothman said, brings questions about what the administration's motivation is to allow people to come into the country without being tested while mandating "law-abiding Americans" to get their shots.

Grothman also responded to comments made on ABC News' "This Week," when the networks' deputy political director Averi Harper speculated on whether the variant will harm Biden's economic plans, and on the arguments between Dr. Anthony Fauci and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, over about following the science on the disease.

"I think it's a little ridiculous to do it as a political thing," said Grothman. "We're talking about lives. "

He also called on the mainstream media to "get past Fauci," considering "all of the failures that we've had following his past advice."

"I think it's important to listen to doctors other than just Dr. Fauci," said Grothman. "Maybe, deal with people who have been more accurate at predicting what's going to happen in the future."

Meanwhile, discussions continue about the Build Back Better bill, and Grothman Monday said there is "no question that if this bill passes, we're throwing gasoline on the fires of inflation.

"It means that at this time next year, there will be much higher gas prices, much higher heating bills and much higher food prices," he said. "They want to permanently change America. There is a lot of money in there for their special interests, the wealthy people as well as changing America free college for illegal immigrants, and you wonder what they're thinking. So it's a bill in part for the well-heeled special interests, and in part, it's a bill for the Progressives who want to encourage more people to come to this country."

