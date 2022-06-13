Greta Van Susteren Starts Newsmax Show Tonight!

Veteran broadcaster Greta Van Susteren returns to nightly television Tuesday with her new show debuting to lead Newsmax's evening lineup.

Van Susteren, one of the most respected names in television news, will host "The Record with Greta Van Susteren" airing at 6 p.m. every weeknight.

The signature show will be what Van Susteren describes as "a solid hour of factual, fair, and independent perspective on the news."

"With all that is going on in the world, I am getting back to my roots — a daily live news show with real reporting from the places where things are happening," Van Susteren said.

A lawyer by training, Van Susteren brings three decades of experience in journalism to the network.

Van Susteren's new show will also bring a major lineup change for Newsmax's shows.

The new schedule will be as follows:

"This new schedule will strengthen Newsmax's ability to deliver hard-hitting news and analysis when Americans need it the most," said Elliot Jacobson, executive vice president of programming.

Newsmax is now the 4th highest-rated cable news and top 20 overall cable channel in the U.S., according to Nielsen. The network is available in over 100 million television homes through all major cable/satellite systems as well as on most streaming platforms.

