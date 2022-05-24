Van Susteren to Newsmax: Bringing a 'Legal Lens' to the Stories That Matter

Veteran news anchor and broadcaster Greta Van Susteren told Newsmax Tuesday that she’s bringing a “legal lens” to her new position with the network to tell “the American people the stories that are important.”

“I want people to know in my hometown of Appleton, Wisconsin, why these stories matter to them,” Van Susteren said during an appearance on Newsmax’s “Eric Bolling The Balance.” “These are not stories that just matter to the eastern seaboard, between New York and Washington, D.C., but matter to families all across the nation.”

Newsmax announced Tuesday that Van Susteren will join the network as host of “The Record with Greta Van Susteren,” bringing her three decades of experience in journalism to the rising cable channel.

“There's a lot going on with China, a lot going on with Ukraine,” Van Susteren said. “I reported for Newsmax in Ukraine, so I mean, I want to take my experience and bring it back to cable news on a daily basis.”

“Cable news is much more fact driven during the day, but, as it gets into the evening, then it’s the opinion, the robust debate that you see on Newsmax and other networks, and so I'm sort of going to be the lead into it,” she continued. “I'm going to use a lot of the fact-driven stuff and I'm going to use all the resources of Newsmax.”

When asked what will set her apart from her competition, Van Susteren said that she is going to focus on applying legal analysis to politics.

“Politics is about law,” she said. “Those are lawmakers, and so we're just going to do a little bit of lens to the law. What do these politicians actually do? Will they perform for the American people?”

“So we're going to look a little bit more, because they do more than just go out and collect votes – they actually affect lives, so I hope that that's a slightly different lens that I bring to this,” she added.

A lawyer by training, Van Susteren rose to national prominence as a legal analyst providing insight on the O.J. Simpson murder trial.

She was previously on CNN, Fox News and MSNBC, and recently hosted a Sunday morning show with the Gray television network and served as a contributor to Voice of America.

“No one in journalism better exemplifies Newsmax’s mission to provide fact-based news and fact-based opinion than Greta Van Susteren,” Newsmax Media CEO Chris Ruddy said. “We are so pleased and honored to have Greta lead our nightly news lineup of programs.”

Joking with host Eric Bolling that they were colleagues once again, having worked with each other for years before, the newly minted Newsmax host said that she took a six-year hiatus from cable news to focus on other projects.

“I'm returning to my roots,” she said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!