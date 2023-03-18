Grenell to Newsmax: No Surprise Trump Could Be Arrested

The left has moved much of its strategy into attacks on Donald Trump, so it comes as no surprise that the former president could be arrested this coming Tuesday, Ric Grenell, who served as a former acting director of national intelligence and as an ambassador during Trump's presidency, said on Newsmax Saturday.

"President Trump was the outsider and these insiders absolutely do not want the outsider to come back because he fundamentally changed the game," Grenell commented on Newsmax's "The Count."

"Let's be honest, he didn't play the Washington, D.C., games."

As a result, these "very left-prosecutors" in New York, with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, are bringing back charges against Trump that were "dismissed by regular, normal people," said Grenell.

"These are radical partisan lefties who want to please their base, and since it's New York it's a bunch of Democrats who are cheering this guy on," said Grenell. "Remember that what we have going for us is that normal people, independents, people who don't even really support Trump today are all screaming about the weaponization of the Department of Justice.

"This is how democracies fall," he added. "I don't want to be too dramatic. But if you're listening to this show and you're watching what's happening? It is time for you to get off the couch and get off the sidelines and do something to save your country."

But Trump, said Grenell, "is standing in the way of these woke lefties who are trying to take over our country. We have a responsibility to stand up for Donald Trump, and I see it on social media everywhere. People who didn't like the mean tweets and who don't like Trump are now coming around and saying, 'you know what? They're after him. This is terrible for our country and I support Donald Trump.'"

