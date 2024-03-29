Ric Grenell to Newsmax: Democratic Party 'Elite,' GOP 'Working-Class'

Former Ambassador to Germany Ric Grenell criticized the Democratic Party's perceived elitism during an interview with Newsmax, Friday.

"Nothing says 'elite' like having all of these very wealthy people in New York City having their picture taken by Annie Leibovitz," Grenell said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "Look, they can't even have a photographer; that's just normal. They have to have a total elitist photographer. This is what the Democratic Party is today."

Grenell further asserted that the Republican Party's future lies in embracing working-class values, contrasting it with the image of wealthy elites associated with the Democrats.

"If you're working-class, if you're a first- or second-generation American, if you're not someone who is from Hollywood or superwealthy, then you're a conservative," he said.

He emphasized that the GOP under former President Donald Trump is shifting away from the corporate interests associated with figures like Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah. "That's not who Donald Trump is, and that's not what the Republican Party is; that is what the Democratic Party is," Grenell said.

The former acting director of national intelligence highlighted a perceived contrast between the parties on matters of war and peace.

"You saw those three presidents on the stage. Count the wars that they have put together: like 10 wars for those three presidents alone. Donald Trump: zero wars," he said, emphasizing Trump's foreign policy approach.

The interview followed a high-profile fundraising event for President Joe Biden's reelection campaign in New York City, where prominent figures, including former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, rallied support. The event, held at Radio City Music Hall, raised over $26 million for Biden's campaign, setting a new record.

During the event, Obama praised Biden's willingness to seek common ground, stating, "That's the kind of president I want." Clinton emphasized continuity, urging voters to "stay with what works" in the upcoming 2024 election.

