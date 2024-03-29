×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: grenell | democratic party | fundraiser | biden

Ric Grenell to Newsmax: Democratic Party 'Elite,' GOP 'Working-Class'

By    |   Friday, 29 March 2024 08:45 PM EDT

Former Ambassador to Germany Ric Grenell criticized the Democratic Party's perceived elitism during an interview with Newsmax, Friday.

"Nothing says 'elite' like having all of these very wealthy people in New York City having their picture taken by Annie Leibovitz," Grenell said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "Look, they can't even have a photographer; that's just normal. They have to have a total elitist photographer. This is what the Democratic Party is today."

Grenell further asserted that the Republican Party's future lies in embracing working-class values, contrasting it with the image of wealthy elites associated with the Democrats.

"If you're working-class, if you're a first- or second-generation American, if you're not someone who is from Hollywood or superwealthy, then you're a conservative," he said.

He emphasized that the GOP under former President Donald Trump is shifting away from the corporate interests associated with figures like Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah. "That's not who Donald Trump is, and that's not what the Republican Party is; that is what the Democratic Party is," Grenell said.

The former acting director of national intelligence highlighted a perceived contrast between the parties on matters of war and peace.

"You saw those three presidents on the stage. Count the wars that they have put together: like 10 wars for those three presidents alone. Donald Trump: zero wars," he said, emphasizing Trump's foreign policy approach.

The interview followed a high-profile fundraising event for President Joe Biden's reelection campaign in New York City, where prominent figures, including former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, rallied support. The event, held at Radio City Music Hall, raised over $26 million for Biden's campaign, setting a new record.

During the event, Obama praised Biden's willingness to seek common ground, stating, "That's the kind of president I want." Clinton emphasized continuity, urging voters to "stay with what works" in the upcoming 2024 election.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Former Ambassador to Germany Ric Grenell criticized the Democratic Party's perceived elitism during an interview with Newsmax on Friday.
grenell, democratic party, fundraiser, biden
361
2024-45-29
Friday, 29 March 2024 08:45 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved