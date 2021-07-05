Rep. Greg Steube to Newsmax: Biden's Brain Freeze Shows 'Weakness'

President Joe Biden's struggles to answer simple questions – despite having his own staff notes – shows the world a dangerous level of American weakness, according to Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., on Newsmax.

"It's sad that the president of United States isn't able to lead and answer simple questions," Steube told Monday's "Spicer & Co." "I guess his staff didn't put information in his pocket about that specific question that he could fumble through and try to respond accordingly.

"It shows weakness. It shows weakness to the entire world that we don't have a president that can even answer a simple question as it relates to the safety and security of the American people and the safety and security of our American companies

"So, it's not the type of leadership that you want to see at the nation's capital and from the White House."

Steube lamented to guest co-hosts Rob Schmitt and Mercedes Schlapp, a former Trump White House strategic communications director, former President Donald Trump is not there to lead and to deter aggressions against the U.S, particularly as it relates to Russia and China.

"I wish that we still had the Trump administration in; it took a much harder stance with the Russians and with China than the Biden administration has done," Steube continued. "But unfortunately, this sends a very weak signal to all of our enemies all across the world that they can continue to do these type of hacking things."

Biden was attempting to address a question about the latest cyberattack that might have been orchestrated by Russian hackers while he ordered ice cream this weekend. Steube noted Biden's list of 16 American services off limits to Russian hacking attempts was ostensibly an invitation to more cyberattacks.

"In Geneva when he was speaking to Vladimir Putin about, 'well, there's 16 areas I don't want you to attack,' you're basically giving an O.K. for all these other areas that you can cyberattack," Steube said. "And that's not the type of leadership that we should be having from our nation's capital."

The mainstream media's mere focus on ice cream as an attempt to humanize our president, Schmitt noted, showed implicit bias coming out of Washington, D.C., according to Steube.

"It's so crazy how left leaning the mainstream media is," Steube continued. "And being in Congress, you can see it firsthand, the actual facts – you know the what's really going on in the country.

"And then what's being reported in the mainstream media is completely opposite of that, and in such a light in favor of the current administration, reporting what ice cream flavors – how many scoops, that sort of thing – when we have attacks of Russians attacking our companies, you have Chinese aggression all across the country."

