Gov. Greg Abbott to Newsmax: Trump Set 'High Mark' on Border Security

Lamenting the Biden administration's lack of concern for border security, Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott has invited former President Donald Trump to his state and will announce his plans Wednesday to continue border wall construction.

"We need to build the border wall in certain strategic areas, and it's going to be tomorrow that I made the public announcement about exactly what the Texas plan is for building the border wall," Abbott told Newsmax's "Greg Kelly Reports" on Tuesday.

"Texas has a plan to step up and continue to build the wall, because we need to to help our fellow Texans from the unbelievable number of people coming across the border."

Abbott's appearance came just hours after Trump announced from his Save America PAC he will accept Abbott's invitation to visit the southern border in Texas.

"He set the high mark for what needs to be done on the border with building the border wall, the remain in Mexico policy, with the Title 42 policy, by sending a message that no longer could people come across the border illegally," Abbott told host Greg Kelly.

"He was going to enforce the immigration laws.

"It's amazing that we now have been through about five months or so of another administration that have yet to come down to the border, either the president of vice president."

President Joe Biden has said he is avoiding the southern border until his plans are in full swing, fearing he would be a distraction, while he placed Vice President Kamala Harris in charge of the migration crisis.

VP Harris has had some shaky moments as border czar, including some interviews where she laughed off questions about when she might ultimately visit the border.

"President Trump was highly engaged and he remained in active communication with me during the entirety of his presidency," Abbott said, noting the contrast in administrations.

"Obviously President Trump was controlling the border far better than President Biden is."

Abbott noted there has been a "1000% increase" in illegal border apprehensions this April (170,000) from last April (17,000) – although last April was the peak of the "30 days to slow the spread" of the coronavirus during the Trump administration.

As for leaking details of his border wall construction plans for Texas, Abbott declined to offer any clues, saying: "It will be effective, let me put it that way."

Abbott is a target of the left because he is running for governor of Texas and has the endorsement of Trump, but he said he is up for the challenge, using his unfortunate accident in his 20s that has paralyzed from the waist down and confined to a wheel chair.

"I chose immediately, not to be a victim, but to be a victor," Abbott said. "I learned a very important lesson and that is our lives are not going to be defined by our challenges; instead, we define our lives by the way that we respond to those challenges."

Abbott, the longest serving attorney general in Texas history before he became governor, noted his story is one of strength and opportunity for Americans and Texans seeking to rise up against obstacles.

"Part of it shows the resolve I have not to be a victim, but part of it shows the art of the possible in Texas: Showing that I live in a state where even a young man whose life is broken in half can rise up and be governor of this great state," Abbott concluded.

