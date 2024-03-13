Rep. Steube to Newsmax: TikTok Bill Could Threaten Truth Social

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., told Newsmax Wednesday that the language in the new bill seeking to ban TikTok in the United States could release "new power that's been given to President [Joe] Biden, and he's going to shut down and divest Truth Social from being able to communicate to their base ... months before an election."

Earlier on Wednesday, the House of Representatives passed a bill that could lead to a ban of the popular video-sharing app TikTok. The bill would ban the use of TikTok in the United States unless the China-based owner doesn't sell its stake in the company.

Steube had referenced wording in the bill that a president can "go after a person subject to the direction or control of a foreign person or entity."

"They say that about conservatives all the time. They did it about [former President Donald] Trump and Russia collusion. So who's to say that President Joe Biden isn't going to say that Truth Social is influenced by somebody in Russia or the Chinese Communist Party?" he asked during an appearance on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

