×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: greg steube | tiktok | china | truth social

Rep. Steube to Newsmax: TikTok Bill Could Threaten Truth Social

By    |   Wednesday, 13 March 2024 08:47 PM EDT

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., told Newsmax Wednesday that the language in the new bill seeking to ban TikTok in the United States could release "new power that's been given to President [Joe] Biden, and he's going to shut down and divest Truth Social from being able to communicate to their base ... months before an election."

Earlier on Wednesday, the House of Representatives passed a bill that could lead to a ban of the popular video-sharing app TikTok. The bill would ban the use of TikTok in the United States unless the China-based owner doesn't sell its stake in the company.

Steube had referenced wording in the bill that a president can "go after a person subject to the direction or control of a foreign person or entity."

"They say that about conservatives all the time. They did it about [former President Donald] Trump and Russia collusion. So who's to say that President Joe Biden isn't going to say that Truth Social is influenced by somebody in Russia or the Chinese Communist Party?" he asked during an appearance on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., told Newsmax Wednesday that the language in the new bill seeking to ban TikTok in the United States could release "new power that's been given to President [Joe] Biden, and he's going to shut down and divest Truth Social."
greg steube, tiktok, china, truth social
232
2024-47-13
Wednesday, 13 March 2024 08:47 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved