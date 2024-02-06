Rep. Steube to Newsmax: GOP Absence Foils Impeachment Bid

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., lamented the failed impeachment bid against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday, blaming, in part, the absence of Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., due to cancer treatment.

"My disappointment today is not with the House as a whole. ... If Scalise would have been here ... the bill would have passed," Steube told Newsmax. He noted Utah GOP Rep. Blake Moore's vote shift for reconsideration, anticipating impeachment success upon Scalise's return.

Steube accused Mayorkas on "Rob Schmitt Tonight" of border security deceit while faulting GOP defectors for not supporting his impeachment.

"It is my testimony that the border is secure," Mayorkas told the House Committee on Homeland Security in April 2023.

"Yeah, they'll sabotage and then lie about it," Steube told Schmitt. "They will lie straight to the face of Americans in Congress — the border is closed, the border is secure — and then the mainstream media will regurgitate those lines and people who watch that will be like, 'Oh, Mayorkas said the border's secure, Oh, Biden said the border's secure.'"

"It's the Republicans' fault and Congress for not giving Biden enough money, which is an outright lie," he added.

Four Republicans, including Ken Buck, Mike Gallagher, Tom McClintock and Moore, joined Democrats in voting against impeachment.

Secretary of War William Belknap's 1876 impeachment remains the sole Cabinet official impeachment in U.S. history.

