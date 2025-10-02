Rep. Steube to Newsmax: CR Not a Republican Budget

The federal government remained shut down Thursday after Congress failed to reach a funding deal as Republicans and Democrats remained deadlocked over Obamacare subsidies.

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., told Newsmax that Democrats have chosen not to vote for their own continuing resolution, saying "it's not a Republican budget."

"Mike Johnson doesn't have to go to the Democrats because the bill's already passed the House," Steube said about the speaker on "American Agenda." "This is a CR. This isn't a Republican appropriations bill. We are continuing the budget that has been passed over the last four years. I, frankly, didn't want to vote for it because we're continuing the same funding levels that were pre-COVID era during the Biden administration.

"It's a continuing resolution to fund the budget. It's not a Republican budget. And it has to go to the Senate and get Democrats to vote for it. And they want to get illegal immigrants' healthcare paid for in order to vote for a continuing resolution to fund the government. It's just the same funding levels that we've had. It's not a Republican appropriations bill."

Steube, who represents Florida's 17th Congressional District, said he asked the GOP's Senate leadership to "do away with this 60-vote threshold."

"Pass a funding bill to fund the government," he said. "You did it for judges to help move Trump's judges along through the nominations and confirmation process. Do it to fund the government, because why should the nation be held hostage by [Sen. Chuck] Schumer and crazy Democrats wanting to give money to illegal immigrants and trillions of dollars away?"

