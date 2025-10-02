WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: greg steube | shutdown | continuing resolution

Rep. Steube to Newsmax: CR Not a Republican Budget

By    |   Thursday, 02 October 2025 03:41 PM EDT

The federal government remained shut down Thursday after Congress failed to reach a funding deal as Republicans and Democrats remained deadlocked over Obamacare subsidies.

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., told Newsmax that Democrats have chosen not to vote for their own continuing resolution, saying "it's not a Republican budget."

"Mike Johnson doesn't have to go to the Democrats because the bill's already passed the House," Steube said about the speaker on "American Agenda." "This is a CR. This isn't a Republican appropriations bill. We are continuing the budget that has been passed over the last four years. I, frankly, didn't want to vote for it because we're continuing the same funding levels that were pre-COVID era during the Biden administration.

"It's a continuing resolution to fund the budget. It's not a Republican budget. And it has to go to the Senate and get Democrats to vote for it. And they want to get illegal immigrants' healthcare paid for in order to vote for a continuing resolution to fund the government. It's just the same funding levels that we've had. It's not a Republican appropriations bill."

Steube, who represents Florida's 17th Congressional District, said he asked the GOP's Senate leadership to "do away with this 60-vote threshold."

"Pass a funding bill to fund the government," he said. "You did it for judges to help move Trump's judges along through the nominations and confirmation process. Do it to fund the government, because why should the nation be held hostage by [Sen. Chuck] Schumer and crazy Democrats wanting to give money to illegal immigrants and trillions of dollars away?"

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
As the federal government remained shut down Thursday after Congress failed to reach a funding deal, Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., told Newsmax that Democrats have chosen not to vote for their own continuing resolution, saying "it's not a Republican budget."
greg steube, shutdown, continuing resolution
406
2025-41-02
Thursday, 02 October 2025 03:41 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved