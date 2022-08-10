Rep. Greg Steube to Newsmax: Biden Raid Has Many 'Rallying' Behind Trump

The Biden administration's "totalitarian regime" raided former President Donald Trump's private residence, allegedly for documents, but it merely turned up moderates to get behind a proverbial political martyr, according to Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., on Newsmax.

"The American people deserve to know what's going on," Steube told Wednesday's "John Bachman Now." "And I think people that were on the fence as related to Trump, and moderate independent individuals, are now rallying behind the president because they see this for what it is: This is a political attack — not only on a former president, but on the No. 1 contender to take on Joe Biden in two years as the president of the United States."

Reports indicate Judge Bruce Reinhart signed off on the raid for the Justice Department and the FBI. But he also has written anti-Trump social media messages, showing bias.

"It's certainly not surprising that this was a Democratic judge, a supporter of Obama and supporter of Democrats that signed off on it," Steube told co-host John Bachman and Bianca de la Garza. "We have entered in a totalitarian regime with a Biden administration that is set on declaring war on conservatives."

This is what you get with one-party control at the hands of Democrats, Steube continued.

"There's no check and balance for the administration because you have a Democratic House and a Democratic Senate that's just going to let this type of activity happen without no information," he added, lamenting even "Congress doesn't have information."

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., blasted Republicans suggesting Americans should accept the raid of Trump as justified, saying that was the same passive approach that led to years of empty past investigations seeking to find something to get Trump.

"Well, Gaetz is absolutely right," Steube concluded. "And Republicans in the House, Gaetz, myself, and Jim Jordan that sit on the Judiciary Committee have been calling for that transparency now, not waiting until we get the gavels to do oversight, but now."

