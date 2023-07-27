Rep. Steube to Newsmax: Pending Trump Indictment 'Election Interference'

U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Thursday a pending federal indictment against former President Donald Trump for his alleged role in the events of Jan. 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol is "100% election interference" by the Department of Justice against Joe Biden's chief rival in the 2024 presidential race.

Steube, a member of the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, told "American Agenda" he was at the Capitol on Jan. 6, heard Trump's speech that day and cannot understand what crime he would have committed.

"This is the political persecution of the DOJ weaponizing against the number one front-runner against Joe Biden," Steube said. "It is Biden's DOJ trying to now indict the president again.

"I was here on January 6th. I listened to his speech, I then read the transcript and he said, 'peacefully, unpatriotically, let your voices be heard.' So, I can't imagine for the life of me what the indictment actually would say."

Trump is far ahead of the field of candidates for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. He already has been indicted by special counsel Jack Smith, pleading not guilty in June to 37 counts regarding his handling of presidential documents, some deemed classified, at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

"We know this is 100% election interference from Biden's DOJ to try to take out the number one contender to take him on in 2024," Steube said.

