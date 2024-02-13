Rep. Steube to Newsmax: GOP Stands Up to Mayorkas on Border

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., one of the co-sponsors of the House resolution that ended with the impeachment of Homeland Security Director Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday, told Newsmax that Republicans are "standing up for the atrocities at the border."

House Republicans voted to impeach Mayorkas 214-213 on what Steube called the "No. 1 issue" of "safety and security" in the United States.

"It means great things for the American people because Republicans are standing up for the atrocities that are happening at the southern border," Steube said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"It's the No. 1 issue affecting Americans, it's the No. 1 issue affecting the safety and security of the American people. And finally, Republicans got the votes together to be able to pass the impeachment of Secretary Mayorkas to send it to the Senate," Steube told Schmitt.

House Republicans failed in their first attempt to impeach Mayorkas last week, kneecapped by the absence of House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., who missed last week's vote for health reasons. Scalise returned Tuesday night for the historic vote.

While Steube has no illusions about a conviction of Mayorkas in the Democrat-held Senate, what’s important is that the American people get to hear the evidence.

"This requires (Senate Democrats) to start the trial process over there," Steube said. "So our impeachment managers, who I believe Speaker (Mike) Johnson announced today, will then get to walk through the evidence that they have."

Johnson appointed 11 impeachment managers.

"Now, obviously, we anticipate the Democrats will try to dismiss the case in the Senate, but it still has to go through that process," Steube said. "And the American people will get to hear all of the evidence that was put forth in the committees as to why he should be impeached, why every single day this individual and Joe Biden, as the president of the United States, have been intentionally and deliberately violating federal law at our border."

