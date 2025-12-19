Rep. Steube to Newsmax: House GOP Drift Fuels ACA Fight

House Republicans who backed a vote to extend Affordable Care Act subsidies are undercutting the party's earlier opposition and signaling a drift from conservative priorities amid pressure over healthcare and expiring tax credits, Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., said Friday.

"What's even more unconscionable about that is the fact that I think two of the four were here two years ago when we all — every Republican — voted against extending the COVID-era [former President Barack] Obama ACA tax subsidies," Steube said on Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"They voted against it if they were here. I think it was [Rep. Mike] Lawler and [Rep. Brian] Fitzpatrick."

"So now all of a sudden ... the Democrats have made healthcare an issue and have shut down the government this year because of the ACA tax credits, which is horrible policy, by the way," he added.

"Oh, by the way, the ACA tax credits and people on Obamacare — their subsidies and premiums have increased by 55% since 2014, so this is not a healthcare policy that is good for Americans. And that's if you can find a doctor who's covered by Obamacare."

"So it's very fascinating. Ever since the speaker [Mike Johnson] has become the speaker, we've moved to the center instead of cozying up to the right, and conservatives who got us elected," Steube said.

"It's been very frustrating as a member of Congress."

The comments came after four House Republicans in swing districts used a procedural maneuver Wednesday to force a vote on extending ACA subsidies that are set to expire at the end of the year.

Under House rules, the move clears the threshold for floor consideration, though a vote is not expected before the tax credits expire Jan. 1.

Fitzpatrick, along with Republican Reps. Robert Bresnahan and Ryan Mackenzie, and Lawler, joined Democrats to reach the 218 signatures required.

Republicans currently hold a slim majority in the House.

The subsidies, expanded during the COVID-19 pandemic, were said to lower insurance premiums for millions of Americans enrolled in ACA plans.

Democrats have warned that allowing the credits to expire would sharply raise consumer costs, while many Republicans have opposed extending the policy, citing federal spending concerns and rising insurance premiums.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

